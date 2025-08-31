Meghan Markle shares emotional video on Princess Diana death anniversary

Meghan Markle made a heartfelt gesture for her friend as people around the world remember Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex reshared a video clip from Netflix's Golden page on her official Instagram account, showcasing an emotional moment between her and Tan France.

The video was from the second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, in which she was gifting a "vintage masala dabba" to her guest.

Tan was expressing heartfelt gratitude towards Meghan after receiving the special spices box. The two shared hugs and exchanged sweet words.

In the comments section of the video, the British-American fashion designer wrote, "I was so touched. She’s the sweetest!"

It is important to mention that Meghan Markle shared a touching video on social media amid the sombre event.

For the unversed, the People's Princess died in a tragic car accident on August 31, 1997, leaving her well-wishers devastated.

Today, Diana's sons, Harry and William, and her fans will commemorate the sad day.