US, Europe to face never-ending winter by 2100, scientists warn

Scientists have warned that the oceanic currents preventing Europe and the United States (U.S.) from plunging into a never-ending winter are at risk of collapsing.

Experts fear that if the greenhouse gas emissions remain high, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) could collapse by 2100.

AMOC is like a giant conveyor belt and it influences weather patterns across the globe including U.S. and Europe.

According to the Daily Mail, as the Gulf stream plays a key role carrying warm water along the US East Coast to the north. Similarly, AMOC transports the warm tropical waters to the northern Atlantic.

If climate change triggers an AMOC collapse, U.S. fishing industries could be devastated, while sea levels rise along the East Coast. It will cause colder winters and drier summers across the Northeast.

A research team from Europe, including members from Netherlands, Germany and the UK, has urged governments across the globe to cut emissions as it is the only way that reduces the risk of the AMOC’s collapse.

However, some experts have warned that it’s too late to completely prevent a collapse in the near future.

The team analysed the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions and observed that if it continues at the same rate, AMOC will completely shutdown by the year 2100.

The changing weather patterns will increase the risk of hurricanes, storms and harsher weather.