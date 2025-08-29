Indonesian vow more protests after police kills one in Jakarta protest

Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, remains engulfed in turmoil after police killed a motorcycle ride-sharing driver, Affan Kurniawan, during violent clashes near parliament on August, 28, 2025.

The tragic incident triggered nationwide condemnation and promises of sustained student demonstrations despite presidential intervention.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto requested for calm and addressed the nation in a video message: “I am shocked and disappointed by the excessive actions of the officers.”

“I have ordered a thorough and transparent investigation into last night’s incident. I would like to express my deepest condolences and sympathy," Prabowo further added.

The fatal incident occurred when an armored police vehicle struck and killed Kurniawan, a driver for the Gojek and Grab services, during protests over lawmakers' pay and education funding.

Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri issued deepest apologies for the death and confirmed the deceased was not involved in the demonstrations.

Police have arrested seven police staff members from the armored vehicle to investigate the tragic matter while there are almost 600 protesters in police custody since the protests started.

Country political unrest has caused significant economic shock as the rupiah falling nearly 1% to its weakest level since August 01, 2025, and the stock index dropped to 2.3% to become Asia's worst performer on Friday, August, 29, 2025 market closure.