Meghan’s secret room in $29m mansion for peace of mind

Meghan Markle has once again invited fans into her Montecito sanctuary and this time, it’s a chic new corner of her $29 million mansion that’s stealing the spotlight.

Though the Duchess reportedly filmed season two of With Love, Meghan at a rental property to protect her family’s privacy, she couldn’t resist showcasing her real home while promoting the premiere on Instagram.

In the video, Meghan is seen personalizing crisp white sweatshirts with motifs think strawberries and croissants as sweet gifts to mark the occasion.

Behind her, eagle-eyed viewers caught a glimpse of a serene corner of the Sussexes’ home a sleek white tub chair, a coordinating rug, and a striking oversized floral canvas on the wall.

According to Feng Shui expert Joanne Jones of Trusted Psychics, her choice of décor speaks volumes. “White evokes a sense of space, sharp focus, and mental clarity,” she explains.

“It’s ideal for calming busy or cluttered rooms, creating a clean backdrop that allows the mind to rest and distractions to fade.”

Known for its neutral palette and rustic, chateau-inspired feel, the $29 million home has already shown off some stunning spaces: a shared office with an oversized desk, a cozy lounge with a cream sofa, and little Lilibet’s enchanting woodland-themed bedroom.

In her recent clip, Meghan gave a fleeting look at an adjoining room wallpapered in delicate green florals, complete with a wall-mounted TV.

While the space’s purpose remains a mystery, it seems perfectly suited to her creative side, the ideal nook for assembling her beautifully packaged gifts and curated parcels for influential friends.