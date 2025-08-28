Meet Rollercoaster king: Dean Stokes sets new world record with 55 rides in one week

Meet Rollercoaster king: Dean Stokes, who sets new world record with 55 rides in a week

A British rollercoaster enthusiast has set a new Guinness World Record by riding 55 rollercoasters in a week.

Dean Stokes, from Brighton went on 108 rollercoasters at 32 theme parks across the UK in 16 days.

The 36-year-old started his campaign at Brighton Palace Pier on August 2 and ended at Thorpe Park in Surrey on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

After successfully completing the set target, he posted on Instagram: “I did it. I even did an extra victory lap on Hyperia to celebrate.”

Although, Stokes faced multiple problems while attempting to ride 120 rollercoasters across the UK, he ran into issues less than a third of the way into his challenge with strong winds and heavy rain shutting down several parks.

Dean Stokes is overwhelmed by the support he has received, with some people even turning up to ride rollercoasters with him.

Stokes believes in thinking outside the box, and the main reason he opted for this challenge was to prove that people should get out there and do more of what they love.

Before this record-breaking attempt, Stokes had already built an impressive resume of thrills-over 100 rollercoasters across 25 parks in 10 countries.