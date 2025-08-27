



Cracker Barrel ditches redesign and returns to original logo



US restaurant chain, Cracker Barrel, returns to its original logo after new logo prompts firestorm of criticism online.



The Lebanon Tennessee-based chain has abandoned a controversial rebrand following a backlash stoked by prominent right-wing people, including President Donald Trump.

Cracker Barrel announced on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, that it is reverting to its original logo.

The logo was originally changed as a part of a rebranding effort, but faced a significant criticism. The old country store announced this new change, hours after being called out by President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

Cracker Barrel, which has more than 600 stores across the US, last week unveiled a new logo-a simplified, text-only design, as part of the "fifth evolution."

According to BBC, the controversy sparked when the new version of the logo, which was unveiled along with a new menu on August 19, 2025, removed the image of a man sitting in a chair and leaning against a barrel - known as the "Old Timer" - and replaced it with an emblem featuring only the chain's name.

Cracker Barrel's original logo vs new logo

Moreover, the change sparked accusations that the company, known for its Southern-style comfort food and nostalgic atmosphere, was abandoning its roots.

The redesign prompted a swift backlash in right-wing circles, with some commentators claiming the company had gone “woke” – a term used by conservatives to mock what they see as an excessive fixation on racial and gender diversity.

President Donald Trump urged the brand to return to its old logo, and "admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before."

He said the chain has "got a Billion Dollars’ worth of free publicity if they play their cards right", adding, "Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again."

After viewing all sorts of criticism, the company responded in a statement, “We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.”

“At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon," adds the company.