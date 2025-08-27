 
Wednesday August 27, 2025
Entertainment

From 'Love Story' to real life: Taylor Swift's marriage references in music

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media

By Web Desk
August 27, 2025
From 'Love Story' to real life: Taylor Swift's marriage references in music

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance has culminated in a fairytale engagement, with the couple announcing their news on Instagram. 

The Cruel Summer singer, 35, and her NFL star beau, also 35, shared a romantic post featuring photos of the couple in a picturesque floral-filled garden.

The Blank Space singer's music has long been a reflection of her personal life and emotions, with marriage being a recurring theme. Here are some of her notable songs that reference marriage:

  • Mary's Song (Oh My My My): This song from her debut album tells the story of a married couple who met as kids, with lyrics that paint a vivid picture of walking down the aisle and growing old together. "Take me back to the time when we walked down the aisle/Our whole town came and our mamas cried/You said I do and I did too."
  • Love Story: This Fearless track compares her love to Romeo & Juliet, with a marriage proposal and a happily-ever-after ending. "He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring/And said, 'Marry me, Juliet/You'll never have to be alone/I love you and that's all I really know."
  • Lover: This 2019 hit romanticises the little things in a relationship, with Swift singing about being with her partner forever. "Can I go where you go?/Can we always be this close forever and ever?"
  • Champagne Problems: This Evermore track details a rejected marriage proposal, with Swift reflecting on what could have been. "Your mom's ring in your pocket/My picture in your wallet/Your heart was glass, I dropped it/Champagne problems."
  • You're Losing Me: This Midnights song touches on the downfall of a relationship, with Swift questioning whether she'd be a good partner. "I'm the best thing at this party/(You're losin' me)/And I wouldn't marry me either."
  • Lavender Haze: This Midnights track shows Swift's distaste for societal expectations surrounding marriage and women. “All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride/The only kind of girl they see is a one night or a wife."
  • So High School: This song from The Tortured Poets Department captures the excitement and uncertainty of a new relationship, with lyrics that beg questions about the future. "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? (Kill me)/It's just a game, but really (really)/I'm bettin' on all three for us two (all three)."
  • Loml: This song from The Tortured Poets Department reflects on the loss of a great love, with lyrics that touch on marriage and heartbreak. "If you know it in one glimpse, it's legendary/You and I go from one kiss to getting married."