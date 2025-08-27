From 'Love Story' to real life: Taylor Swift's marriage references in music
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media
ByWeb Desk
August 27, 2025
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance has culminated in a fairytale engagement, with the couple announcing their news on Instagram.
The Cruel Summer singer, 35, and her NFL star beau, also 35, shared a romantic post featuring photos of the couple in a picturesque floral-filled garden.
The Blank Space singer's music has long been a reflection of her personal life and emotions, with marriage being a recurring theme. Here are some of her notable songs that reference marriage:
Mary's Song (Oh My My My): This song from her debut album tells the story of a married couple who met as kids, with lyrics that paint a vivid picture of walking down the aisle and growing old together. "Take me back to the time when we walked down the aisle/Our whole town came and our mamas cried/You said I do and I did too."
Love Story: This Fearless track compares her love to Romeo & Juliet, with a marriage proposal and a happily-ever-after ending. "He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring/And said, 'Marry me, Juliet/You'll never have to be alone/I love you and that's all I really know."
Lover: This 2019 hit romanticises the little things in a relationship, with Swift singing about being with her partner forever. "Can I go where you go?/Can we always be this close forever and ever?"
Champagne Problems: This Evermore track details a rejected marriage proposal, with Swift reflecting on what could have been. "Your mom's ring in your pocket/My picture in your wallet/Your heart was glass, I dropped it/Champagne problems."
You're Losing Me: This Midnights song touches on the downfall of a relationship, with Swift questioning whether she'd be a good partner. "I'm the best thing at this party/(You're losin' me)/And I wouldn't marry me either."
Lavender Haze: This Midnights track shows Swift's distaste for societal expectations surrounding marriage and women. “All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride/The only kind of girl they see is a one night or a wife."
So High School: This song from The Tortured Poets Department captures the excitement and uncertainty of a new relationship, with lyrics that beg questions about the future. "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? (Kill me)/It's just a game, but really (really)/I'm bettin' on all three for us two (all three)."
Loml: This song from The Tortured Poets Department reflects on the loss of a great love, with lyrics that touch on marriage and heartbreak. "If you know it in one glimpse, it's legendary/You and I go from one kiss to getting married."