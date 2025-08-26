Watch: How ‘Zombie Spiders’ are freaking out people in America

Watch: How ‘Zombie Spiders’ are horrifying people in America

A new parasitic fungus is taking over spiders’ populations and those infected are called “Zombie Spiders”.

Spiders infected by fungus are spreading all over the world. The rise of fungus-infected spiders are horrifying people in different states of America.

Covered in white snow like fungus, these spiders are named as "zombie" spiders because of their terrifying creepy appearance.

Covered in white snow like fungus, these spiders are named as ‘zombie’ spiders

Alongside the physical changes, the spiders have another weird symptom of the fungus, as they act differently than normal.

The arachnids come out of hiding and enter into areas they would normally not be seen.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), reports that Americans are at a risk of zombie spiders attacked by newly found fungus named Gibellula Attenboroughii which bores into the spiders’ bodies and devours them from inside out turning them into zombies.

It's believed that the creepy crawlers become infected once a spore lands on them and consumes all of their organs.

The parasitic disease slowly eats away at their bodies until only a dry shelled corpse is left.

New fear unlocks as fungus-infected ‘zombie spiders’ are spreading in America

Moreover, the fungus is also taking control of their nervous system causing them to be hyperactively move around and to do things they would not normally do as the infection manipulates their behavior.

According to Science News, a mycologist, Joao Araujo, at the National History Museum, Denmark, said “If we cut through the infected spider, we don’t see any spider anymore”.

“It’s just the fungus mass inside, which is the shape of a spider," said Joao.

People across the world have stumbled upon the zombie spiders. Now these super creepy spiders are freaking out people in the States as well.

The Americans fear that the fungus would create a Zombie apocalypse in the region but scientists claim that people should not get worried as these are not dangerous for humans.

Hundreds of infected zombie spiders spreads in different regions across the world

A woman, Anna Baddams told the WSJ that she couldn’t sleep for weeks as she found hundreds of spider corpses in her shed at her residence.

“I still don’t open my windows in case they crawl in,”told Anna.

Previously these spiders have been spotted across the world in places like in the UK, Russia, Minnesota, New Zealand, Minneapolis, and Ontario.

Moreover, scientific experts are saying that the infected "zombie" spiders might take millions of years of "genetic modifications" to infect humans.

However, according to some academic researchers, the study finds that the new fungus is leading hope in medical research as it could lead to better understanding of the human brain and treatment for degenerative disease like Alzheimer’s.

About newly discovered fungus infecting spiders:

The newly discovered fungus infecting spiders was named as Gibellula Attenboroughii. The fungus is a species of parasitoid fungus found on arachnids.

‘Gibellula Attenboroughii’- fungus creating zombie spiders was previously discovered in 2021

This fungus creating zombie spiders was previously discovered in 2021 during the BBC Winterwatch television series and it was named after the BBC’s iconic Broadcaster David Attenboroughii.

The television crew was in Ireland when they made the frightening discovery of this fungus.