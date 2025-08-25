Selena Gomez rumoured to be celebrating her Bachelorette party: Photos

Selena Gomez has recently been spotted with her girlfriends on a Cabo getaway, sparking speculation that she’s celebrating her unofficial Bachelorette party.

According to a report via TMZ, the Only Murders in the Building actress was seen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend, enjoying a yacht trip with her closest friends.

In the pictures shared on DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE Instagram account, Selena looked pretty in her strapless black one-piece swimsuit along with her cousin Priscilla Marie, Ashley Cook, Courtney Lopez, and Raquelle Stevens on deck, as per Daily Mail.

Interestingly, Selena’s best pal Taylor Swift seemed to miss the Cabo celebration while some insiders revealed that Cruel Summer crooner and her boyfriend will try to attend the wedding, happening next month.

The Rare Beauty founder and Taylor were last seen together in May for dinner in New York City.

The getaway came a year after Selena and music producer announced their engagement in December 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that not only Emilia Perez actress, but Benny also was seen enjoying his bachelor party in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, multiple media reports shared that the wedding will take place in September in the presence of close family and friends.

In earlier interview, Selena also mentioned that she plans to serve her Nana’s biscuits and gravy as dessert instead of a traditional wedding cake.