Queen Elizabeth II’s Range Rover breaks auction record

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s Range Rover has been sold via an auction at a hefty price of £175,000.

The two-decade old car, which had 120,000 miles on the clock, was a 2006 supercharged Range Rover V8 and it bid farewell to the Royal garage on Saturday, August 23.

The pre-auction estimate of the vehicle with well-above average mileage was £50,000 to £70,000.

The high valuation was due to its association with the late queen as the similar models with lower mileage are usually available within a range of £9,000 to £16,000.

The bidding war between two collectors - one from Japan and the other from Caribbean - was so intense that the selling price of the vehicle set a world record price for an L322 Range Rover.

The auction house expressed delight at the successful bidding, stating: “It had been a great honour and absolute privilege to be able to offer this car, which has such a fascinating history and provenance.”

The auction house described the car as “historically important, exquisitely presented and uniquely specified Royal Range Rover,” adding that it was exclusively used by Her Majesty.

The L322 Range Rover meticulously prepared for the featured royal duties was supplied to Royal Residence by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations. Its SVO plaque confirms it was signed off on April 25, 2006.