Tesco, Asda, Morrisons fuels lack key additives: Car expert claims

A mechanic and motoring expert have issued a warning to UK drivers, advising them to stop refueling at supermarket petrol stations like Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

Reaz, who has 17 years of professional experience in operating his own garage, suggests drivers stay away from petrol stations run by major retailers.

The prime concern is that supermarkets may lack “necessary detergents” which are required for maintaining a clean fuel system.

He further suggests that drivers frequently switch between premium and standard fuel on visiting petrol stations.

Reaz believes that alternating between distinct types of fuels is a “simple practice that can extend the life of your vehicle’s engine.”

Keeping in view the experts at Allied Autocare, supermarkets fuel might be of substandard quality when compared to the top-notch brands, reports The Mirror.

The motorist's specialist emphasizes that using fuel without adding extra additives could prove expensive in the long term.

They said, “Retailers like BP, Shell and Esso sometimes put additives into their fuel to help boost the fuel efficiency of your car.”

“This concoction of additives can improve fuel efficiency and help keep your engine clean. It could be a case of getting what you pay for,” they further added.

Nonetheless, all retail giants rejected false claims that supermarket fuel can damage vehicles.

Tesco argues that their Momentum 99 product-which particularly contains a special blend of additives to keep a car’s system clean is accessible at almost every filling station and does not include additives to benefit vehicles.

Tesco further explained, “The higher-octane level gives improved overall engine performance for cars that are able to take advantage of these sportier models.”

Simultaneously Asda commented, “There is no such thing as ‘supermarket fuel-our conforms to the same standards and comes from the same refineries as the branded oil major petrol stations.”

Morrison’s and Sainsbury's emphasized in their defense that they offer the best prices without overcharging from drivers.

Morrisons declared, “We aim to be competitive with our petrol prices, and they do change to ensure we give our customers great value. Prices are not available on our website but are displayed on the totems at your local petrol station."

In addition, Sainsbury's commented, “We want our petrol stations to remain competitive within their local areas, offering customers a fair price wherever they live. We therefore adjust the price at each station using locally gathered pricing information.”