North Korea unveils ‘unique technology’ in new air defence missile test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test firing of two new air defence missiles, as reported by state media on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

The news came after Pyongyang (political, industrial and transport center of North Korea) accused Seoul of fomenting tensions on the border.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the test-firing occurred on Saturday, August 23, 2025, launching two "improved" missile weapon systems with "superior combat capability.” No further details were revealed by the KCNA.

However, it was stated that “operation and reaction mode is based on unique and special technology.”

The authorities also didn’t explain the site of the test.

Official photographs showed the fired missiles flashing, representing a successful mission.

Among the pictures, officers are seen briefing Kim on the test-firing, reportedly assigned as an “important task” to the country’s defence scientists before a significant political meeting scheduled for next year.

This strategic move follows a critical incident that took place earlier this week where, 30 North Korean soldiers traversed the heavily fortified border.

The South Korean military responded with warning shots, and later, Pyongyang marked the act as a “deliberate provocation.”

The test firing also coincides with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s diplomatic tour.

After meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo to discuss regional security, Lee is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to strengthen trilateral ties.