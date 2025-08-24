Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of Indian cricket

India's Cheteshwar Pujara pictured during practice session in Oval, London in UK on June 4, 2023. — Reuters

LAHORE: Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing to an end an international sporting career that spanned over a decade.

The 37-year-old took to social media on Sunday saying that he was hanging up his boots and that "all good things must come to an end".

Pujara has played in 103 Tests and five ODIs in his international career, last featuring for India in the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia. The batter made his Test debut for India in 2010 and throughout his playing journey racked up 7,195 Test runs at an average of 43.60.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field — it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant," Pujara said in a social media post.

"But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket."

"As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars; and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team," the cricketer continued.

"Little did I know then that this game would give me so much — invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation."

Pujara, a rare five-day specialist in the age of T20 and white-ball performers, has in the past attributed his staying power to discipline.

"I have certain routines, fitness, a little bit of meditation, yoga and pranayama (a breathing technique) because it is necessary to shut the outside noise, even if it is positive," he told reporters in 2023.

"We play nine Tests on average, and when you go back home, unless you have domestic cricket, you are not in touch with the game. Keep challenging yourself, keep training, looking forward," he remarked.

Thanking his teammates, support staff and others for tirelessly working behind the scenes to enable the players to compete and play the game, Pujara said that the game took him to places across the globe.

"The passionate support and energy of the fans have always been a constant. I have been humbled by the wishes and motivation wherever I have played and will always remain grateful.

" I wouldn't have made it this far without the invaluable guidance of my mentors, coaches — to them I shall always remain indebted.

"I look forward to the next phase of my life, spending more time with [family] and prioritising them [family]," the cricketer concluded while expressing gratitude to his parents, wife and daughter.

— With additional input from AFP