Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz fuel romance rumours

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz, stars of the upcoming crime thriller Caught Stealing, were spotted enjoying a late-night outing at Dragon bar in Paris on August 21.

The pair, who play on-screen love interests in the Darren Aronofsky-directed film, attended the red carpet premiere of their movie in France's capital before heading out for a relaxed evening.

According to an insider, there's "definitely chemistry" between Butler and Kravitz. "They're loving spending time together promoting the movie," the source claimed. "It's not quite a fully fledged romance, but Austin hasn’t been friend-zoned either."

The two actors have been traveling together to promote their film, which also stars Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Matt Smith, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

Caught Stealing follows the story of Hank Thompson, a burned-out ex-baseball player played by Butler, who finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival in 1990s New York City. Kravitz plays Thompson's love interest, Yvonne.

The film's intense production, coupled with Aronofsky's directing style, has been cited as a reason for the strong bond between the co-stars.

Butler and Kravitz's relationship has been the subject of speculation, particularly after they were photographed sharing a kiss on set in October 2024.

At the time, a source close to Kravitz described their relationship as "nothing serious." However, their recent interactions suggest a growing closeness between the two actors.

Kravitz was previously engaged to her Blink Twice co-star Channing Tatum, whom she met during casting. The couple called off their engagement in October 2024, citing different stages in life. Butler, meanwhile, recently ended his three-year relationship with model Kaia Gerber, with sources stating that "the relationship just simply ran its course."

During a recent screening in London, Butler swatted away a bee buzzing near Kravitz, showcasing their playful chemistry.