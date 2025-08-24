Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spark buzz with romantic escape

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, iconic stars who have been making headlines because of their romance rumours, were recently spotted at JFK Airport in New York City as they prepared for a getaway.

The actor, 50, and the supermodel, 30, appeared relaxed and comfortable while waiting in line for their flight.

Gigi kept her look chic yet casual in a fitted white t-shirt tucked into acid-wash jeans, paired with a soft pink cardigan and her caramel hair was styled in a half-up ponytail, as she completed the look with natural makeup that highlighted her features.

Whereas, Bradley opted for a laid-back style in a black hoodie, baseball cap and khaki slacks, keeping things simple for the trip.

Their public appearance came just weeks after insiders revealed that the Maestro actor was “considering marriage and kids” with Gigi. The source added that he might even propose within the coming months.

Despite both having children from past relationships, Bradley with his daughter Lea De Seine, seven, whom he shares with Irina Shayk, and Gigi with her daughter Khai, four, whom she shares with Zayn Malik, the couple reportedly happy to share with the family.

The couple, who sparked dating rumours in October 2023, have mostly kept their romance private away from the attention.

Still, Gigi Hadid gave fans a peek into their love life in May when she shared a birthday photo of the two sharing a kiss and she later told Vogue that Bradley Cooper brought a sense of normalcy to dating and even inspired her love for nights at the theater.