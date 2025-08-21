Beautiful, rare-lighting show in China

A beautiful rare-lightning show was seen in Lhasa, China, which captivated everyone’s attention around the region at the 60th anniversary celebrations.

As reported by CGTN, a spectacular light show lit up the skies above Lhasa as China’s Xizang region began with their 60th anniversary celebrations held at Nanshan Park Lhasa on Monday, August 18, 2025.

Watch: Beautiful, rare-lighting show in China

The sky was exuberant with hues; the message of the brighter and livelier Xizang echoed across the region. A beautiful display for lightning reflections spread colorful beams all across the night skies.

The lighting show display used lasers, projections and colorful beams of light to vividly showcase the autonomous region’s accomplishments over the 60 years period.

Xizang’s Anniversary celebrations continued:

Xizang’s anniversary celebrations continued as China hosted a grand gathering at Xizang’s capital city Lhasa on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Furthermore, Wang Jun Zheng, secretary of the Communist Party of China Xizang Autonomous Regional Committee, delivered a speech on Thursday at a grand gathering in Lhasa marking the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Xizang Autonomous Region.

He emphasized the region's six decades of transformation, marked by social stability, economic development, ecological protection and cultural vitality – and called for continued efforts toward a prosperous, united and harmonious future.

China's President Xi Jinping Attended anniversary celebrations at Potala Palace, Lhasa:

A rare visit of President Xi Jinping doubled Lhasa’s anniversary celebrations. Thousands gathered in welcoming dance parade, holding little red flags and placards to heed the communist party leadership.

Lhasa people welcomed China’s President with honor and rich cultural traditions.

Xizang public locals were excited to see that President Xi Jinping’s rare visit to the 60th anniversary at Potala Lhasa, has doubled the anniversary celebrations.

About Xizang:

The Tibet Autonomous region TAR known as Xizang is an autonomous region for the Peoples Republic of China. It was established in 1965 as to replace Tibet which was the former administrative division of the Republic of China. Its capital city is Lhasa.

Xizang is an autonomous region for the Peoples Republic of China, established in 1965

What’s so special about Xizang, China?

China is known for its rich culture worldwide. While believes are strong, Chinese younger generations are still adopting modern lifestyles.

The autonomous region gives you an opportunity where religion practitioners can visit upto 1700 religious sites and participate in more than 1700 traditional folk activities.

Religion practitioners can visit to 1700 religious sites in Xizang and participate in more than 1700 traditional folk activities.

Moreover, Xizang temples now have water, electricity and internet access, along with libraries which were not available in the past.

Local authorities provide over 26 million yuan annually in subsidies, ensuring full medical and old-age insurance for monks and nuns. At the same time, religious education has kept pace with the times.

Furthermore, the release of the digital version of the Tibetan section of the Chinese Buddhist Canon makes it easier for young scholars and monks to study and conduct research.

Religious life in Xizang is evolving from tradition to modernization, reflecting contemporary values.