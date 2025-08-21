Antarctic Ice Sheet on verge of collapse could submerge major UK, US cities

Climate change is destabilizing the world with irregular weather patterns including heatwaves, rainstorms, floods and wildfires.
Another catastrophic event looms as the West Antarctic Ice Sheet is on the verge of collapse and its collapse could raise global sea levels by up to 9.8 feet.
According to the researchers from Australian National University, the continuous rise in carbon dioxide (CO2) levels is weakening the ice sheet, posing the risk of a collapse altogether.
The sea level rise will be irreversible and it can have devastating consequences as many cities around different countries will be completely submerged under water.
According to the Daily Mail, the following UK cities will be completely under water, Hull, Skegness, Middlesbrough and Newport.
Similarly in Europe, much of the Netherlands, Venice, Montpellier and Gdansk would be submerged.
Dr Nerilie Abram led the study to understand exactly what would happen if the West Antarctic Ice Sheet collapses and the findings were alarming.
Dr Abram said, “The loss of sea ice from the ocean surface is also changing the amount of solar heat being retained in the climate system,” adding that this could worsen warming in the antarctic region.
Co-author of the study Professor Matthew England raised the alarm about the dangers possible collapse poses for Antarctica’s wildlife and ocean systems.
He said, “The loss of Antarctic sea ice brings heightened extinction risk from emperor penguins whose chicks depend on a stable sea ice habitat prior to growing their water proof feathers.”
Researchers hope that the findings of the study would push governments to take stronger measures against the rising CO2 levels in the atmosphere to prevent catastrophe.
