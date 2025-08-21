Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘shocking’ passing devastates Rob Halford

Judas Priest frontman takes internet by storm with recent confession

Ozzy Osbourne’s longtime friend Rob Halford has opened up about his reaction to the music icon’s passing.

The 73-year-old singer and frontman of Judas Priest expressed deep grief over Osbourne’s death.

In an exclusive interview with Talkin’ Rock with Meltdown on Tuesday, August 19, the Electric Eye hitmaker recalled, “I just put the phone down in my hotel room… and I just curled up in a ball and bawled my eyes out for hours. I just couldn’t believe it. I still can’t believe it now. I’m still grieving like so many people.”

Moreover, the Painkiller singer paid tribute to the Prince of Darkness during his concert the very next day.

At the show, Halford performed his 2024 track Giants in the Sky, a song dedicated to fallen rock legends.

Later in the conversation, Halford reflected on his tribute performance.

Speaking to the outlet, he added, “I said to everybody, this is so much to try and comprehend and so tough. But Ozzy would say ‘Let’s party. Let’s rock and roll. Let’s live it up, let’s enjoy.’ That was in his heart, his soul and his spirit. Whenever we did shows together he would always say to me, ‘Did you have a good time?’”

For the unversed, the Dreamer hitmaker passed away on Tuesday, July 22.