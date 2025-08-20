Chávez Jr. behind bars: Former Boxing champ jailed in Mexico after US deportation

Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been deported to Mexico, where he was wanted following his arrest in the U.S. for overstaying his visa and lying on a green card application.
Mexican boxer has been shifted to a prison in the northern Mexico state Sonora after his arrest in the U.S. in July, this year.
Chávez is the son of legendary Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez. His father was a massive celebrity in the 1980’s and 1990s who mixed social circles with drug dealers and claimed to have been friends with drug lord Amado Carrillo Fuentes.
Chávez Jr won the WBC middleweight championship in 2011 but lost the title the following year.
Julio César Chávez Jr. was taken into custody by U.S. immigration officials on July 2 in Los Angeles.
The arrest was made due to allegations of overstaying his tourist visa, which expired in February 2024, and providing false information on his green card application.
Chávez Jr. had applied for permanent residency based on his marriage to U.S. citizen Frida Munoz, but authorities claim he submitted fraudulent statements.
In consequence, he faced deportation to Mexico, where he was already wanted on charges of organized crime and firearms trafficking.
Chávez Jr, the son of former world champion, boxer César Chávez, was detained by U.S. immigration authorities soon after losing a sold-out match to American influencer-turned boxer Jake Paul.
Although, Mexican prosecutors are of the view that Chávez Jr acted only as a henchman for the powerful Sinaola Cartel, which Washington has already designated a foreign terrorist organization earlier this year.
The younger Chávez has battled drug addiction for much of his boxing career and has been embroiled in controversies including a suspension after testing positive for a banned substance in 2009, and a fine and suspension after testing positive for marijuana in 2013.
