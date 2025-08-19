AI adoptions soared by 90% in video game industry, Google study shows

A new survey by Google Cloud survey has revealed that 87% of videogame developers have been using artificial intelligence agents to automate tasks.

Primarily AI was helping to automate complicated and repetitive tasks so the developers can focus more on creative concerns.

However, gaming publishers have turned to AI to deal with the industry challenges of significantly increasing costs, and extended production period stemming from high fan competition and intense competition.

The study was conducted by Google and an American market research company The Harris Poll, which surveyed 615 game developers in the U.S., Norway, Finland and Sweden in early June and July.

From the survey results, it was discovered that 94% of developers expect AI to minimize overall development costs in the longer term.

Last year, videogame performers in Hollywood went on strike over AI and payment issues and subsequently shut down studios, and more than 10,000 people lost their jobs.

One in four developers will find it challenging to precisely measure the return on investment of their AI implementations. On the other hand, costs associated with integrating the technology were high.

In addition, only 63% have expressed concerns of those surveyed as the legality around licensing and particularly who exactly owns AI-generated content remains uncertain.