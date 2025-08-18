Dozens missing after deadly boat capsizing in Northwest Nigeria

Rescue teams in Sokoto State, Nigeria are searching for more than 40 people who went missing after an overloaded boat overturned on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

The boat was en route to Goronyo Market carrying many more passengers than its capacity.

According to the National Emergency Agency (NEMA), approximately 10 survivors have been rescued so far along the River Goronyo.

The incident adds to Nigeria's long history of deadly boat incidents mainly due to overloading boats, especially during the March-October rainy season when waterways swell.

A similar incident occurred in July 2025, when 13 people died in Niger State due to the sinking of another overcrowded boat. In August 2024, 16 farmers drowned in Sokoto due to similar circumstances.

According to local reports, the primary reason for the boat's sinking is overloading. This highlights the persistent underlying issue in the region compounded by a lack of life jackets in rural communities, poorly maintained vessels, and weak enforcement of safety regulations.

Although the search operations in the regions are pretty challenging, NEMA has deployed teams alongside local responders to escalate the search operations.

The agency stated: “We’re intensifying efforts to locate those still missing,” confirming that four more survivors were found on Monday, August, 18, 2025.”

With hundreds perishing in similar accidents annually, this disaster renews calls for improved water transportation safety measures and strict regulations across Nigeria’s riverine communities.