Jimmy Lai landmark trail finally comes to an end

Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong based democrat, took medicine and heart monitor treatment before high profile legal battle final submission begins. Lai appeared on August 18, 2025, in court for long running trial which started in December 2023.

Lai, 77, is the founder of Apple Daily newspaper which was forced to shut down in a police raid in June 2021 and later led to asset freeze order.

The Chinese-born British national faced serious accusations including, conspiring with foreign entities, publication of seditious material and use of Apple Daily against the government.

China's administrated regional issue turned into International matter after Australia, UK and US officials commented as recently US President Donald Trump expressed: “I would do everything I can, to save him.”

Lai's lawyer Robert Pang revealed in court on August 15, 2025, that his client had severe episodes of heart palpitation and felt collapsing. He asked for adjournment and a heart monitor facility for future, which was granted.

Prosecutor Anthony Chau sorted this out and confirmed Lai is now fit for the courtroom and as of recent update the case is near to wrap up.

Triple citizenship holder is denying the allegations from the very start but some experts said that Lai might face life imprisonment.