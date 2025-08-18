Who's next for Adelaide Cottage after William, Kate's departure?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park later this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' decision to leave Adelaide Cottage has raised question who will be the next family to live in William and Kate's home, where they spent three years.

The couple have reportedly rocked the Buckingham Palace with their shocking announcement of relocating to a new home with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, later this year.

A Palace insider has claimed: "No other family will be moving into Kate and William's Adelaide Cottage as it's part of the Windsor Estate and will likely be repurposed or remain under the purview of the royal family."

The source has admitted that royals are very concerned about the future king and queen's move, adding: "It will sure be a difficult decision for the Waleses to raise their family away from Buckingham Palace while upholding a public-facing presence."

William and Kate's decision comes amid reports that the Duke of York has won his years-long battle with King Charles to remain in Royal Lodge.

King Charles has reportedly given up idea to evict his younger brother Prince Andrew from the 30-room luxury Windsor property. The Duke, 65, allegedly presented the King with a lease document that states he is legally entitled to stay there.

Previously, it was claimed that the 76-year-old monarch tried his best to get his nonworking royal sibling to move to Frogmore Cottage (Harry and Meghan's former residence) to free up the lavish home for William and Kate.

However, William and Princess Catherine later decided that the property didn’t quite offer what they were looking for, much to York family's relief, as it meant there were no rivals for the home.

It is to mention here that Andrew has been living off a hefty allowance from the king’s personal wealth for more than six years, ever since he was linked to disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein.