Apple leak suggest first 5G MacBook could arrive in 2025

Apple could soon add 5G to its MacBook lineup, according to new reports. If true, this would be the first MacBook to get built in cellular connectivity, a feature that many users have wanted for years.
Code found in Apple’s upcoming macOS Tahoe hints at an unreleased Mac codenamed t6050, which is expected to feature the new M5 Pro chip.
The same code also mentions a component called “Centauri”, believed to be Apple’s own 5G modem.
This model already powers the iPhone 16e, which was launched last year (2024).
Apple already gives 5G on iPhones and iPads, but the MacBooks still rely on Wi-Fi or mobile hotspots.
A built in 5G modem could change that for people who travel often or work in remote areas.
Apple hasn’t made anything official yet, but reports claim that the first 5G MacBook might launch with the M5 series in late 2025 or early 2026.
Still, the company is said to be testing the feature, and there’s a chance it may delay or even drop the plan.
For now, the possibility of a 5-G enabled MacBook is exciting especially for users who want powerful performance and reliable connectivity in one device.
