Lamborghini’s most powerful hyper car unveiled: First look

The new edition of Lamborghini, called the Fenomeno, has been unveiled which is the fastest in the line till date.

The brand-new flagship model gets the most powerful V-12 ever offered by the brand. It has hybrid assistance and a striking look which is described as a new “design manifesto.”

The new model showed a distinct glimpse as compared to normal production models.

Lamborghini Fenomeno specifications and features

Fenomeno is no doubt a high-performance electrified vehicle, it gets that car’s 6.5 liter, a 12-cylinder engine with a redesigned internal combustion engine that particularly controls the opening and closing of the intake and exhaust valves.

However, it makes the most powerful V-12 ever from the brand. It is amplified by two e-motors on the front axle, and each of them makes 147 hp and 258-pound feet of torque. The third motor mounted at the top of the dual clutch gearbox, and total output retains an outstanding 1,065 horsepower.

The design director Mitja Borkert said in an official statement, “With the Fenomeno, we are setting a new, authentic and brave course for our future oriented design language."

He further stated, “We have created a hyper-elegant design piece that is as refined and sophisticated as it is both athletic and essential. It is an unexpectedly elegant spaceship, made entirely from carbon fiber while remaining true to our heritage.”

A comprehensive look at the new model specifications

The new model encompasses a wide range of specifications including a S-duct through the front of the nose and newly designed doors that directs cold air into the intakes out back.

These inducts act like huge NACA ducts that appear on the sides of the original Countach. The aero-which particularly refers to how air flows around the vehicle, and the extra power which is enough for a 0-60 time of just 2.4 seconds and subsequently retains a top speed over 217 miles per hour.

The Fenomeno is the latest top-notch model introduced by the Lamborghini Centro design department over the last two decades. The first was the Reventon, and followed by other various car models like the Veneno, Sesto Elemento, Centenario and Countach.

The CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in an official statement, “With the Fenomeno, Lamborghini once again presents an incomparable super sports car in a limited edition.”

He further stated, “The combination of the most powerful V-12 in our history, breathtaking design, superior aerodynamics, and cutting-edge technologies such as extreme lightweight construction makes the Fenomeno the most extraordinary super sports car of all the time.”