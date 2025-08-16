Tristan Rogers dies, ‘General Hospital’ actor was 79

Tristan Rogers dies at 79

Tristan Rogers, the beloved Australian actor best known for bringing Robert Scorpio to life on General Hospital, has died at the age of 79 after a battle with lung cancer.

His longtime manager, Meryl Soodak, confirmed the news to ABC 7 Eyewitness News on Friday morning, noting that Rogers had never been a smoker.

She said the role of Scorpio “meant everything to him” and shared that he transformed what was meant to be a one-day role into a defining part of his career.

“He loved being Scorpio, and he created that role from nothing. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being, and he loved his family,” she said.

Following the news, General Hospital’s executive producer Frank Valentini paid tribute in a statement to Variety.

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers’ passing. Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio).

I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.”

Rogers joined the soap in December 1980 and quickly became a fan favorite with his portrayal of the suave, witty, and sharp-tongued spy. He was part of one of the most iconic eras in daytime television alongside Anthony Geary’s Luke Spencer and Genie Francis’ Laura.

That era peaked on November 17, 1981, when Luke and Laura’s wedding drew a staggering 30 million viewers, a historic moment that featured Robert Scorpio as Luke’s best man and even a guest appearance by Elizabeth Taylor as Helena Cassadine.

In a 2023 Variety interview marking General Hospital’s 60th anniversary, Rogers recalled how executive producer Gloria Monty gave him creative freedom early on, allowing him to shape Scorpio’s personality in his own way.

“And that’s what started my steamrollering through pretty much any script at the time,” he said. Reflecting on the soap’s peak time, he described the fan frenzy in 1981 as “crazy… dangerously crazy, sometimes.”

Beyond General Hospital, Rogers’ career spanned numerous TV shows and films, including The Bay, Studio City, The Young and the Restless, Family Law, and Marie, as well as movies like Jack Rio, Raven, and The Los Angeles Ripper.

While he began his career in Australian soap operas, it was Robert Scorpio that cemented his legacy, a role he played on and off for 45 years.

Rogers is survived by his wife, two children, and a grandchild.