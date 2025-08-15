Taylor Swift sparks speculations for another announcement after 'TS12'

Taylor Swift leaves fans anticipating her next move after subtle Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift has finally explained some of the Easter Eggs she had been dropping, but some questions are still left unanswered.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who infamously loves to drop hints towards her future announcements, may have revealed her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, but fans seem to think something is still under wraps.

Only a little while after the Eras Tour performer announced her 12th album on the New Heights podcast, her Taylor Nation account left fans’ curiosity at an all-time high as they replied to a comment.

The fan exclaimed that they cannot wait to hear the new album, to which they said, “We can’t find the key! Lost it in Vancouver,” adding a crying emoji and the official hashtag for The Life of a Showgirl.

The post also included a picture of an orange lock which left Swifties suspecting something more needs to be unlocked.

“Suspicious,” one fan wrote, sharing Taylor Nation’s post on X, with another writing, “Release the tapes!”

A third chimed in, theorising that Taylor Nation was “implying there’s a key to be found” to unlock the album before its October 3 release date.

“Hold up. Last Vancouver show — 12/8 [is] the reversed date of TS12 announcement (8/12). What are you planning for 12/8??” asked another. “Documentary? New tour? What is happening?”