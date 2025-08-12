Elizabeth Hurley recalls first reunion with Shane Warne’s family after death

Elizabeth Hurley has recently broken her silence on her emotional reunion with the late ex-fiancé Shane Warne’s family.

While speaking on latest episode of Travel Secrets podcast on August 12, the model and actress reunited with Shane’s parents and loved ones during a bittersweet few days.

“Last November we went to the Melbourne Cup and it was the first time I'd been back to Melbourne since Shane died,” recalled the 60-year-old.

Elizabeth added, “We knew it was going to be a very traumatic trip, so we linked it into going racing and also an opportunity to get some closure in other ways.”

The Devil in Bedazzled actress, who started dating in 2010 and split in 2013, remained close until his untimely death from a suspected heart attack in March 2022.

“All his family are there in Melbourne,” said the model and actress.

Therefore, Elizabeth pointed out, “I could see his mum and dad and brother and it was the first time I've seen them since. I've seen the kids before because they've come to England.”

“That trip was really full of disturbing… It wasn't good but I'm really glad I've done it,” said the Gossip Girl star.

She continued, “Going back was very bittersweet. I got very upset, but then I was very glad that I went.”

“And I know when I next get back to Australia, it'll be fine,” added Elizabeth.