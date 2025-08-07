China witnesses marriage boom fuelling hopes for high birth rate

China has recorded an unexpected spike in marriage registrations in the second quarter followed by government efforts to tackle the country’s demographic decline.

According to data from the Ministry of Civil Affairs, around 3.54 million couples tied the knot during the first half of 2025, an increase of 109,000 compared to the last year.

The number of marriage registrations also surged by 268,000 in the second quarter after it dropped by 159,000 in the first quarter.

The main driving factor behind this surprise rebound in marriage rates is the government’s renewed efforts to increase the declining birth rates.

The administration has introduced a new streamlined registration process that came into effect in May. The new policy has simplified the registration process by removing the requirement of household registration documents and allowing couples to register themselves anywhere in the country.

According to He Yafu, an independent demographer based in China, “An increase in the number of marriages has a positive impact on the birth rate, because the vast majority of births in China occur within marriage.”

“The future of China’s demographic rate will depend on the viability of its fertility supported and budget friendly policies,” he added.

Recently, China has also rolled out a nationwide subsidy programme to encourage population growth and restore economic stability.

The subsidy initiative offers parents 3,600 yuan ($500) per year for each child under three, aiming to inspire families to have more children.

Despite these efforts, analysts warned against China’s shrinking population and urged the government to introduce robust pro-natal policies to enhance birth numbers.