MGK shocks friends with bizarre meal breakdown

MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, left a bunch of friends in utter shock with his weekly meals breakdown.

In a casual Instagram video interview shared by HipHop-N-More, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, laid bare his highly unconventional eating habits.

“I don’t really eat. I just do water a bunch,” he told a small group of people, adding that he only eats a few times a week and primarily lives off water, coffee, and cigarettes.

At that time the Rap Devil singer said he had only eaten a burger because they were streaming live and it was a friend's restaurant. If not for that, he claimed dinner would likely have been “probably water.”

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter and actor was asked if he “don’t ever feel weak or lightheaded?” to which he responded yes, explaining that his few weekly meals often consist of bone broth cooked with kimchi and sauerkraut to replenish the good bacteria lost during his frequent water fasts.

The King of Staten Island actor also mentioned occasionally drinking celery juice and coconut water, but emphasised that coffee and cigarettes are daily staples.

The friends were visibly stunned by the father of two’s extreme fasting and minimalistic approach to eating.

MGK shares daughter Casie Colson Baker, 16, with ex Emma Cannon and recently welcomed his second daughter, Saga, four-months-old, with former love interest Megan Fox.