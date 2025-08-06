Taiwan seeks young chip talent with summer camps, courses

Taiwan is working actively to address a critical talent shortage in its semiconductor industry. The efforts are a response to a rapidly declining birth rate in Taiwan. This is particularly creating a gap between the number of jobs available and the local workforce.

The primary motive is to implement a number of initiatives, such as summer camps and specialized courses.

However, the camp has been specifically organized by a U.S. chip software design firm as a series of events. In recent years, the demand for semiconductors has increased, as they play a key role in most electronics and AI globally.

Sixteen-year-old Nicolas Chueh attended the summer camp due to his rising interest in Taiwan’s vital industry. He proactively listened to all the guide and was introduced to a series of silver machines used in the Taiwan’s cutting-edge semiconductors.

These kinds of programs offer a hands-on experience and captivate audience attention to encourage them to work in Taiwan. The pivotal role is to secure the island’s position as a global leader in the semiconductor supply chain.

According to the Synopsys Taiwan Chairman, Robert Li, “There is an urgent need to strengthen STEM education from an early age."

"That is why we are launching this initiative in Taiwan, where its strength in semiconductors meet the challenges of demographic decline,” he further added.

In addition, Chuaeh holding dual nationality, Taiwan-Belgian, living in Singapore, said, “I want to learn into it to some extent because I think it will be crucial in the future of AI."

Furthermore, Taiwan has a major influence over the global semiconductor supply chain, despite having a population of around 23 million. The role of chip companies is pivotal, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which is primarily the largest chipmaker.

It is reported that any significant decline in the industry poses an existential threat to Taiwan. In addition, the job openings in this sector have risen significantly, from 19,401 to 33,725 in the second quarter of the same year.

National Taiwan University launched a global undergraduate semiconductor program for foreign students last year. The program includes Mandarin courses to help students reach the proficiency level needed to stay in Taiwan. This program has now enrolled more than 40 students from over 10 countries.

The initiatives have been taken in an attempt to increase interest among children as young as 10. For that purpose, Taiwan’s National Yang Ming Chiao Tung university launched a program back in July to foster chip science, making it more fun through the integration of certain teaching tools and online games.