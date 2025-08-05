12 years old girl to create World Surf League history

Kelia Mehani Gallina, a 12 years surfing sensation, set to debut in the World Surf League (WSL) event Lexus Tahiti Pro on August 7–16, 2025 in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

The history-maker, who is known to Instaworld as Miss Teahupoo, shared: “I am surprised and now I just can not wait for the upcoming event. Surfing is always fun and I have a lot of close friends who surf every day too, so I am just with them all day and every day.”

Youngster's father, Ryan, who is a surfer by himself, shared with The Guardian: “We all are in a shock, we always visualized this will happen but never thought this is going to happen this soon.”

Gallina, who started surfing at the age of three, will compete against world number one Australian surfer Molly Picklum and Lakey Peterson of the United States.

Passionate waves winner is turning 13 on August 10, 2025, and will celebrate her birthday during the MSL event.

Tahiti surfer won Teahupo’o trials and secured a spot in Tahiti Pro and was previously seen riding 12ft waves. Teahupo’o waves are considered to be the heaviest wave site among the 12 different championship tour surf spots.