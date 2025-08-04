Boeing faces biggest issue since 1996 as workers go on strike

Boeing faces biggest issue since 1996 as workers goes on strike

American aircraft company, Boeing labour force goes on strike with more than 3000 workers for the very first time in the last 30 years on Monday, August 04, 2025.

The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM) Union turned to official X and announced: “STRIKE ALERT: 3,200 highly-skilled IAM Union members at Boeing went on strike at midnight because enough is enough.”

“This is about respect and dignity, not empty promises,” IAM candidly wrote to express feelings on behalf of skilled workers.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg appeared undeterred by the situation situation and commented on the initial strike warning by IAM on July 27,2025: "We will manage through this, I wouldn’t worry too much about the implications of the strike.”

Embattled aviation giant's recent contract offer for workers didn't suit the minds of those who built military aircrafts including F-15 for the company.

Worker unions in Illinois and Missouri rejected the firm’s recent offer regarding work schedules, pension policy and over pay rate.

Boeing's offer was second to the previous one which was voted down and this time the aviation tycoon raised 40% average wage and it has risen from $75,000 to $102,600 per annum.

The plane maker corporation is suffering multiple issues like safety concerns after the 2018 deadly crash of Boeing 737 in Jakarta, Indonesia and 2024 Boeing 737 Max troubled immediately came off midflight.