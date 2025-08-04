'Voice' coach Reba McEntire mourns loss of 'little spitfire' Jeannie Seely

Reba McEntire paid a heartfelt tribute to her late fellow country star Jeannie Seely after her death at the age of 85.

Seely, the legendary member of the Grand Ole Opry, passed away on Friday, August, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

After the Don’t Touch Me hitmaker’s death was announced, the Voice coach took to her Instagram to pen a sweet and emotional note in Seely’s memory.

"I’ve always loved this woman! She was a little spitfire, opinionated team player! Rest in peace, Jeannie," McEntire, 70, wrote in the caption of an iconic photo.

The image showed late Seely, posing alongside Dolly Parton and McEntire, all three flashing bright smiles.

The fans quickly flooded the comments section with messages of condolences and appreciating the choice of the photograph.

One wrote, "What an awesome picture [red heart emoji] Rest In Peace sweet Jeannie [joined hands and purple heart emoji]."

"Three of the Best to ever Grace Country Music [red heart emoji]," another raved.

A third praised "Iconic. What a great picture to honor her. She will be truly missed."

In addition to McEntire, the Jolene hitmaker also penned a touching statement shortly after Seely’s passing.

"She was one of my dearest friends. I think she was one of the greater singers in Nashville and she had a wonderful sense of humor. we had many wonderful laughs together, cried over certain things together and she will be missed," Parton, 79, wrote on Friday evening.