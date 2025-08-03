Tom Holland swings back into action in first look from new Spider-Man set

Tom Holland back in action on Spider-Man

Tom Holland was all smiles on Sunday as he made his first appearance on the set of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow.

The Scottish city has been transformed into downtown New York for filming, serving as a cost-effective stand-in for the Big Apple.

The actor waved to cheering fans while suited up in the superhero’s iconic red and blue costume, even mimicking Spider-Man’s signature web shooting pose. Holland first donned the suit in 2016 for Captain America: Civil War, marking the start of his now-iconic run as Peter Parker.

While the full cast for the 2026 release has yet to be confirmed, Holland is expected to star alongside Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.

Zendaya met Holland on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and later began dating him.

Recently announced as the new face of Prada’s Paradigme Fragrance, Holland posed alongside a group of adorable puppies for the campaign’s launch sending social media into meltdown.

Off the set and away from the fragrance spotlight, Holland is also navigating fresh speculation about one of Hollywood’s most coveted roles James Bond.

His name has been circulating alongside other A-list contenders for the next 007, but when pressed on the rumours in a video posted Thursday, he played coy.

Appearing on chef Gordon Ramsay’s YouTube channel to cook fried chicken sandwiches and promote his non-alcoholic beer brand, Holland addressed the chatter with a grin, "Listen, there’s speculation at the minute. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day."