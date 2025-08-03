Prince George gets exciting update as Kensington Palace announcement looms

Kensington Palace set to issue life changing update about Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing their son Prince George for the next big step in his royal training following a major milestone.

The firstborn of the Prince and Princess of Wales marked his 12th birthday last month – the official implementation for strict royal protocols reserved for the future monarch.

George, who currently attends Lambrook preparatory school with his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is set to head to a secondary school as his parents continue to be “plagued by indecision”.

However, while an announcement from Kensington Palace is pending about the matter, all signs and reports seem to point towards Eton College – the school attended by father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry.

A crucial update from the school reveals that it is not long before the news will be broken to the public about George’s next school.

The young prince has been allocated a house at Eton College which William and Kate have decided on with the help of the school’s latest provost, according to The Mail on Sunday.

“Eton has been going through much transition lately so that’s perhaps why it wasn't an easy decision,” the insider told the outlet. “There has been a lot going on that isn’t public knowledge but which Catherine would, of course, have been informed of.”

They continued, “She has been wise to wait and observe for a few more months for things to settle down, which it has thanks to Nicholas Coleridge’s hand on the tiller and Simon Henderson’s return – though that has its own dilemmas because he's not everyone's ideal Eton headmaster.”

It remains to be seen if George will be following through with Eton or if a last minute change could land him at another front runner school, Marlborough College – Kate Middleton’s alma mater.