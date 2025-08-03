Prince Harry marks royal return with telling gesture for King Charles

Prince Harry's heartfelt gesture showcased his important position in the royal family after his and King Charles' aides began peace talks.

For the unversed, the monarch and Duke of Sussex's representatives were photographed in London, which was dubbed a first major step towards future reconciliation between the two parties.

After that, it was reported that Harry offered his father to share his working diary in order to avoid a clash with the key royals' engagements.

Speaking of the move, body language expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "If it’s true that Harry has agreed to share his diary, then it clearly is a concession that he acknowledges he is still part of the royal family and that — even to a very limited extent— they work best as a team."

She believes that Harry's decision came after the King and Sussexes' teammates meeting.

However, Jennie also claimed that the reconciliation between the royals and Sussexes might be on cards but cannot be done with a "click of the fingers."

She added, "There has been so much hurt and so much damage; that crucial element of trust has been lost after all Harry’s accusations and revelations. The road to reconciliation is not going to be an easy one."

The royal expert also delighted the royal fans by saying that the "meeting between officials from the two sides does suggest that there may now be a willingness to find a solution."