Saudi Arabia launches country’s first food delivery robot

As the automation industry is growing worldwide, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also stepped in as it plans to introduce its first food delivery robots.

The Transport General Authority (TGA) has launched the country’s first food delivery robots at ROSHN Business Front, a modern business district in Riyadh.

The trial run marks a significant step in the Kingdom’s efforts to adopt innovative transport solutions.

The initiative was inaugurated by Dr Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, Vice Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and acting President of the TGA.

According to Arab News, this creativity is the result of a strategic partnership between Jahez International Company, a leading online food delivery platform, and ROSHN Group, the Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed real estate developer.

ROSHN Group’s chief information and digital officer, Jayesh Maganlal, said that the launch aligned with the company’s strategy of “expansion, innovation and sustainability.”

Mohammed Al-Barrak, the chief technology officer at Jahez, said: “We’re happy that we officially launched autonomous delivery with ROSHN, as (we were) the first company to get the license from the sandbox (regulatory sandbox program) from the Transport General Authority.”

As part of the trial, five autonomous delivery robots developed by ROSHN’s emerging tech team under the ROSHNEXT innovation programme have been deployed.

The robots will serve restaurants and office spaces within ROSHN Business Front during working hours, aiming to improve delivery speed and overall service efficiency for employees in the districts while operating in a closed environment.

This move reflects ROSHN Group’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies that enhance operational performance and user experience.

Moreover, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) states that the acting president TGA Dr Al-Rumaih, noted that the transport and logistics sector places strong emphasis on integrating modern technologies, describing the trial as a key step towards developing smart mobility solutions that support sustainability and improved urban living.

The service is designed to test contactless, safe, and efficient delivery solutions using robotic systems, improving last-mile logistics while offering a streamlined, technology-led experience.

Endorsed by the TGA, the pilot supports the Kingdom’s broader efforts to build intelligent transport systems that contribute to smart city development, environmental sustainability, and the Vision 2030 objective.