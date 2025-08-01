Las Vegas tourism faces major loss

Las Vegas, Naveda, U.S., is suffering from visitor crises with an 11.3% fall in visitation in June 2025 and its highest ever since pandemic.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) confirmed the sharp fall. LVCVA, which is the governing body over tourism in resort city with a mission to make Las Vegas undisputed global destination for leisure and business travel.

“In June, we hosted 3.1 million tourists and it is losing around 11.3% of expected usual visitors which is almost 395,000 people,” LVCVA revealed.

The LVCVA points to the broader backdrop of persistent economic uncertainty and weaker consumer confidence as cause of tourists' disinterest in visiting the casino hub.

In addition to that, some Canadian visitors avoid traveling to US states due to rough political discourse between the United States and Canada since tariffs war and Trump's desire to make Canada 51st state of America.

The reason behind the empty street which is widely accepted by analysts is nickel-and-diming culture by the corporate sector, casinos and restaurants in the area.

Covid 19 was the very first time when Vegas was smashed with double figure decline. Sight-seeing trade bounced back at the end of 2022 after a public health emergency was phased out.