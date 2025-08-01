23 injured as fairground ride snaps mid air in Saudi Arabia

At least 23 people were injured after a fairground ride buckled in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday July 30, 2025.

According to Arab news, the horrifying incident occurred when a thrill ride malfunctioned in an amusement park in the Al-Hada area of Taif, near the city of Jeddah.

The adventure ride was in full swing when the screams of joy turned into horror. Chaos followed as people on the ground raced to help those injured in the terrifying incident.

Fear escalated when the 360 degrees rotating pendulum-style ride suddenly got crashed and snapped into two parts, sending riders crashing to the ground.

How did the ride catastrophe take place?

As per the eye witnesses and the video circulating on social media, the ride which swings passengers at a large arc, experienced a structural failure in its central column which splits horizontally while in motion.

People who eyewitnessed the incident assumed that this kind of technical fault or mechanical glitch caused the passenger-bearing arm of the pendulum’s circular carousel to smash into the other end of the pendulum before hitting the ground.

Footages shared by the park-incident witnesses showed chaotic scenes after the collapse with several people injured and others struck as components from the ride recoiled at high speed, hitting individuals seated on the opposite side.

Security personnel along with other authorities responded swiftly with civil defense and medical emergency services soon after the incident was reported.

Injured people were moved to the hospital and the site was closed immediately.

Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the region’s governor, ordered the immediate closure of the resort while an investigation into the collapse takes place.

