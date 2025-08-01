Buckingham Palace echoes with Ozzy Osbourne's legacy in moving tribute

King Charles' royal guards paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary artist with a special musical salute

Buckingham Palace echoes with Ozzy Osbourne's legacy in a moving tribute.

King Charles' royal guards paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary artist with a special musical salute during the iconic Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

On July 30, fan-filmed footage shared on TikTok showed the Band of the Coldstream Guards performing Black Sabbath's legendary track Paranoid in honour of the rock icon, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, reported GB News.

Viewers online were visibly moved by the moment. 'This is awesome. Proudest I've felt of this country for about 15 years,' one user commented. Another remarked,'This is Britishness at its best,' another added. 'RIP Ozzy.'

The Changing of the Guard is a longstanding royal tradition in which the soldiers on duty, known as the 'Old Guard,' ceremoniously hand over responsibilities to the 'New Guard,' accompanied by a military band performance.

The guard's musical gesture coincided with Osbourne's funeral procession held in Birmingham, where mourners gathered in large numbers along the streets-evoking scenes usually reserved for royal occasions.

Ozzy's wife Sharon and their children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack were present to bid their final farewell to the music legend, who had been battling Parkinson's disease since his diagnosis in 2003.

Following King Charles's ascension to the throne in September 2022, Osbourne publicly praised the monarch.

In an interview with The New York Post, 'he shared, 'He's a very, very nice man. He's always treated me with the utmost respect.'