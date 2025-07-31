Meghan Markle responds to reception of her As Ever wine

Meghan Markle is raising a glass to her loyal customers.

The Duchess of Sussex has announced that her popular Napa Valley Rosé will be restocked next week, following its sold-out debut earlier this month. The update came with a heartfelt note to her supporters in a July 30 As Ever newsletter, including a sweet six-word message: “Thank you for filling our cup.”

In her message, Meghan, 43, reflected on the excitement surrounding her lifestyle brand’s first wine release.

“This affirmed all of the love, time and effort our team, and our founder, poured into curating this blend to evoke the sun-drenched spirit of Napa Valley, and the breathtaking tenor of the California Coast,” the note read.

She kicked off the message with a warm greeting, writing, “We hope you’ve been having a beautiful summer – enjoying the adventure of travel or the calm of home, finding beauty in the little things, and perhaps trying something new.”

The former Suits actress then confirmed that the new version of her rosé will soon be available.

“It marries the same harmony of notes from our first blend and creates an elegant medley of delicate yet memorable flavour,” she teased.