PM underlines joint efforts to revolutionise healthcare system

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses the launching event of a digital system for licencing and registration of medical devices in Islamabad on July 21, 2025. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated a new digital system for licencing and registration of medical devices on Monday.

Addressing the launching ceremony, he stressed bringing about a revolution in the healthcare sector with coordinated efforts and determination by all the stakeholders.

The premier said that under the new system, the applications for registration of medical services and equipment would be decided within 20 days in a transparent and merit-based system.

Regretting the inordinate delays in the registration process of medical services in the past, he referred to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) as "Drag, not Drap, as it was dragging the process not for months but for years. The reasons were known to all."

PM Shehbaz, citing issues in the health sector, recollected that during his tenure as Punjab chief minister, he had sent samples of certain cardiovascular drugs aboard for testing after reports indicated a number of deaths in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, adding later, the reports from London; etc indicated that these drugs were meant to treat malaria and not heart patients which were not handled properly by Drap.

The prime minister said that he had brought Major Gen (retd) Azhar Mahmood Kayani to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, who by virtue of his hard work and dedication, transformed the facility into a remarkable one.

The prime minister underscored that the country needed such health facilities.

He also recollected that during his tenure as chief minister, his government allocated a huge budget for the provision of free-of-cost medicines at the government-run hospitals during 2014-15.

The 60% samples of those drugs proved to be below standards, he said, adding later, under his strict directive, the provision of quality medicines free of cost was ensured.

Besides, his provincial government also set up laboratories across the province to facilitate the poor and deprived people.

He also appreciated Minister for National Health Services Mustafa Kamal for his hard efforts to introduce reforms in the health sector.

The minister also took notice of the closure of hospitals and now they would be revived, he added.

The prime minister emphasised that if they decided to bring about revolution in the health sector, it might be a difficult task but not impossible.

"There may be mountains like hurdles, but if we decide with determination to negotiate them and move ahead, then nothing can hamper the way towards progress and prosperity.

"The hard work does not go in vain," he further stressed.

Premier Shehbaz also expressed the optimism that with joint efforts and decisions, they would change the fate of Pakistan and the day was not far off when the country would achieve its mark among the comity of nations.

He also appreciated the minister, secretary, Drap CEO and their team for the introduction of the digital system.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, parliamentarians, relevant authorities and experts.

Minister Kamal, in his remarks, said that they squeezed the registration time through an online digitisation system spanning over 20 days, replacing the previous one which required long periods.

He said the system would be free from any human contact as the certificates would be available online without visiting Drap.

Kamal said that all the efforts made in the health sector indicated the intent and the vision of the incumbent government under the leadership of the prime minister.

Referring to major issues in the health sector including population growth, waterborne diseases, and others, the minister said that they were making all-out efforts with available resources to overcome them.

He said that the primary healthcare system would be strengthened further to reduce the burden at the main healthcare centres with a public-private partnership.

The registration and licensing of everything from wheelchairs to MRI machines would be done online.

Citizens could submit online applications from home to obtain registration and licensing of medical devices, he added.

The minister said this initiative would now shorten the process from years to just twenty days, and the public would have access to quality, safe, and effective medicines and medical devices in a timely manner.