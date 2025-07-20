 
Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude rattles northern Iran region

Earthquake was at a depth of 3 km (1.86 miles), says EMSC

By Reuters
July 20, 2025
A representational image of a Richter scale reading. — Time and Date website/File

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck northern Iran on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 3 km (1.86 miles), EMSC said.