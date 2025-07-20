Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude rattles northern Iran region

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck northern Iran on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 3 km (1.86 miles), EMSC said.
US president says tensions between two countries eased only after ceasefire was reached
Legal action comes after WSJ alleges Trump wrote Epstein a birthday greeting, a claim he strongly denies.
Pioneering skydiver Felix Baumgartner dies in a paragliding crash
It is unclear what lead to the explosion, says report
"EU will keep raising the pressure until Russia ends its war," says EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas
Berlin deports 81 Afghan men with criminal convictions back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan