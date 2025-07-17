King Charles holds private meeting at Windsor days after Harry peace talks

King Charles made an historic first as he hosted an important guest at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, just days after his communication secretary met with Prince Harry’s senior aides

While there is no official update on how the talks went down and what was actually discussed – some palace sources downplay it as ‘routine exchange’ while others dub it move towards reconciliation, the king is continuing with matters relating to his reign.

The monarch, who is taking on prioritising engagements on its level of importance given that he receives weekly cancer treatments, welcomed President Santiago Peña of Paraguay to discuss crucial between Paraguay and the United Kingdom.

Buckingham Palace later released a photo from the meeting as the King was seen smiling warmly as he shook hands with the President. This was the first time a Paraguayan head of state to be received by a British monarch.

The post was captioned as, “The President of the Republic of Paraguay visited The King today at Windsor Castle.”

The two nations have maintained diplomatic ties for over 170 years and the trip was intended to building and strengthen that relation for trade, sustainable investment, education, climate action and human rights.

The meeting comes just a little over a week after a ‘secret peace summit’ was held between the Duke of Sussex’s chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines, and the King Charles’s communications secretary. The two were photographed on July 9 in an informal meeting at a London private club – stone’s throw away from Clarence House – as the Sussexes’s U.K. spokesperson, Liam Maguire, also joined them.