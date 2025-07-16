Sarah Jessica Parker gives ‘strong’ reaction to Lauren Sánchez gracing Vogue cover

Sarah Jessica Parker’s honest reaction to Vogue cover featuring the wife of billionaire Amazon founder during her recent appearance at a talk show went viral.

The famed Carrie Bradshaw from the film Sex and the City was dumbfounded recently when asked about Mrs. Bezos.

During the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Parker in the segment titled Hello, Lover, or Leave It? how she felt about the 55-year-old appearing on the cover of the ‘prestigious fashion magazine’.

Surprisingly though, the 60-year-old was left speechless; she only managed to raise her eyebrows and remain at loss of words as she let out a high-pitched ‘um’ only before shrugging off her shoulders and lifting her hands up in the air.

She managed to just say, “I … I … I … I mean …”

Finally, she got hold of herself and spoke referring to her getting opportunities to do the same multiple time before too said, “Why shouldn’t she? I was fortunate enough. Why shouldn’t she as well have that opportunity?”

For the unversed, Vogue magazine published an article titled, Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Are Married! See Inside Her Final Wedding Dress Fitting, right after the former news anchor walked down the aisle.