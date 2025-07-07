Bianca Censori looks unrecognisable in new photos taken by Kanye West

Kanye West stepped into husband mode and Bianca Censori was quick to show it off to the world.

Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, took photos of his beloved wife, looking unrecognisable in a blond wig.

The Australian designer strikes several poses in a sheer white nightgown and matching heels, while in some snapshots she donned an oversized white fur coat over the see-through dress.

"Shot by @ye," the proud wife captioned the series of her recent Instagram posts.

In addition, the 30-year-old could be seen donning a full-sleeve white bodysuit featuring a plunging V-neckline.

Meanwhile in other pictures Bianca was sporting a pink bra top paired with sheer white tights and matching stilettos.

After sparking comparisons with her husband’s ex Kim Karadashian last month, several social media users compared the model’s sultry snaps with the Please Please Please hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter.

However, some users claimed that Bianca appeared "to be submissive by control."

It is pertinent to note that the brunette beauty’s new photos were not different from her usual public appearances, which often featured her clad in gauzy clothes and fishnet tops.