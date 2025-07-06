Geri Halliwell's silence speaks volumes amid Mel B's star-studded wedding

Geri Halliwell appeared to continue distancing herself from Mel B over the weekend, as she remained silent following the singer's lavish wedding celebrations.

While Mel B received an outpouring of love from celebrities such as Heidi Kum, Paloma Faith, and Kerry Katona, her fellow Spice Girl Geri was notably absent from the list of well-wishers.

The 50-year-old shared a stunning photo with her new husband Rory McPhee at Paul's Cathedral, prompting many famous friends to flood the comments section with congratulations.

But despite the flurry of heartfelt messages, fans quickly noticed that Geri Halliwell had not commented-highlighting the long-standing tensions between the two.

Geri and Mel B have had a complicated friendship over the years, with their relationship often marked by friction and periods of estrangement.

However, another Spice Girls bandmate, Victoria Beckham, did not hold back. She wrote under Mel's post: 'Congratulations!!!!! We hope you had an amazing day!!!! X kisses xxxxxxc.'

Supermodel Heidi Klum shared her excitement, commenting: 'Congratulations to both of you.'

Actress Alice Evans, Katie Piper and Singer Paloma Faith also expressed her joy.

The messages of support followed a touching post by Mel C, who shared a sweet photo of the newlyweds celebrating their big day on Saturday.