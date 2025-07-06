Drake takes a jab at famous Kendrick Lamar drama in new song

Drake sends pointed message referring to Kendrick Lamar feud in new release

Drake is releasing his first album since his infamous feud with Kendrick Lamar and he addressed the drama on his newly released single, What Did I Miss?

The 38-year-old singer released the song on Friday, July 4, as a part of his Iceman: Episode 1 livestream, and delivered a punch to the friends who didn’t stand by him during his feud with the rapper.

The In My Feelings hitmaker sings about “traitors” in his life on the song and seemingly refers to Lamar’s The Pop Out concert from last June, where he performed his diss track, Not Like Us, back-to-back five times.

"I don't give a f--- if you love me, I don't give a f--- if you like me," Drake began. "Askin' me, 'How did it feel?' Can't say it didn't surprise me / Last time I looked to my right, you n----s was standing beside me / How can some people I love hang around p------ who try me?"

He ends the verse with, "Love for my brothers and death to a traitor," which is explained further on the second verse with lyrics, "I'm back in your city tonight, walkin' around with my head high / I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d--- riding gang since Headlines," referring his own 2011 single.

Drake’s new song comes after a year to his feud with Lamar which brought forth a battle of diss tracks from both the hip-hop artists, including Lamar’s Grammy-winning track, Not Like Us.

The battle turned into a legal drama when Drake filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group for promoting the diss track which allegedly harmed his reputation.

UMG has since denied the claims that they deliberately tried to harm Drake’s career.