Michael Madsen’s 19-year-old son pays tribute to late ‘Kill Bill’ star

Michael Madsen's son pays tribute to father

Michael Madsen’s son Luke is remembering his father with love and admiration following the actor’s death at age 67.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram, the 19-year-old honoured the Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill star with a moving message and three personal photos.

“My Hero Wore a Cowboy Hat,” Luke began.

“My Hero Stood Taller And Stronger Than Any Man I’ve Ever Met. My Hero Understood Me Better Than Anyone.”

He described his dad as “The Coolest Most Bada-- Human Being” and the “Famous Tough Guy Movie Star” known to many.

But above all, Luke added, “My Hero Was My Father. And He Was. Damn Good One. Love You Pops. I’ll See You Again Someday. Tell Hudson I Said Hi.”

Luke’s mention of his late brother Hudson added another emotional layer to the tribute.

Hudson Madsen, the eldest of Michael’s sons, died by suicide in 2022 at the age of 26.

A U.S. Army sergeant, Hudson had served in Afghanistan and was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, where he lived with his wife Carlie.

He had sent a final text message to his father that simply read, “I love you, dad,” Michael Madsen told the Los Angeles Times at the time.

Michael Madsen died from cardiac arrest on July 3 at his home in Malibu, California, just two years after losing Hudson.

The tragic news has prompted an outpouring of love from family and fans. His sister, Oscar-nominated actress Virginia Madsen, also shared touching memories shortly after news of his passing became public.

Known for his unforgettable performances in films like Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, and many others, Madsen leaves behind a powerful legacy, not just on screen, but in the hearts of those who knew and loved him best.